Speckled Paw kicks off karaoke nights

A participant performs karaoke. Hannah Barron | Anson Record

WADESBORO — Speckled Paw Wadesboro this month held what is likely the first of many karaoke nights.

Douglas “DJ Dougie Fresh” Ashe acted as emcee while barista and manager Corey Lowery was the host.

“It’s such a fun time. A lot of people came out and we sang a lot of songs,” Lowery said. “It was a good time and a great crowd — I love to see it.”

Singers — both duets and soloists — performed songs from a variety of genres including country, R&B ballads, and gospel in the form of an acapella version of “Amazing Grace.”

Lowery himself performed renditions of “I Will Always Love You” and “Purple Rain” to the packed crowd.

“It’s a huge rush to put yourself out there and have fun, but it’s worth it!” he said.

Speckled Paw Wadesboro hopes to continue doing karaoke at least annually if not monthly to boost the Uptown scene. According to their weekly newsletter, they want to have more fun events in the future to make the coffee shop a true community gathering place.

“We put it here at Speckled Paw, a local hometown business where we know your name. We want to see you and we want to make things right for you,” Lowery added. “So we love it!”

