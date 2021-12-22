New restaurant to open in Wadesboro

Related Articles

WADESBORO — Triad Barber School owner Garrett Snuggs is set to open a new bar and restaurant, Bank Shots and Grill, in February adjacent to his Tite Cutz barbershop in Uptown.

He received help and guidance from his general manager, Amanda Lambert, and South Piedmont Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC).

“It’s wonderful to help entrepreneurs achieve their dream of starting a business because those businesses create jobs and have a significant impact in our community,” SBC Director Renee Hode told SPCC.

The bar and grill aims to be a space for connecting and jobs in Anson in an area that doesn’t have a lot of sit-down restaurants or bars, helping Snuggs give back to the community that has always supported his businesses.

“The community has been good to me for 22 years and I want to give back,” he told SPCC. “I just want to maximize my space and provide a place for people to get together and socialize — different people from different backgrounds together in a nice place to socialize.”

He expects to need about seven employees to run the place.

“That’s another reason for this venture, trying to create jobs and get some opportunities for people,” Snuggs continued. That’s going to automatically help the county, increasing the GDP and helping people stay here in town.”

