WADESBORO — After hosting two Front Porch Conversations (Deep Canvasses) in Wadesboro on Feb. 26 and March 20 in partnership with the HOLLA! Center, the New Rural Project returns to Wadesboro launching a new partnership with Triad Barber School.

New Rural Project (NRP) is excited to announce their new program “Barbershop Conversations: Fruitful African American Discussions on Empowerment (F.A.D.E.)” in partnership with Triad Barber School of Anson County and program chair Garrett Snuggs. The four-part series started on March 26; with next dates on April 2, April 9, and April 23.

This series is where barbershop talk meets civic engagement. F.A.D.E. will bring local community leaders, entrepreneurs, and elected officials together with young black men (ages 18-40) from Anson County to discuss issues most important to them. Some of the topics for discussion include Entrepreneurship, Jobs & Wages, the Justice System, Voting, Civic Engagement, and more.

“I believe that it is time for young black men to be heard. The first step is having conversations with them in a comfortable familiar space, like the barbershop. When New Rural Project invited me to chair this series, I knew that the Triad Barber School of Anson County had to be involved,” said Snuggs, owner of Triad Barber School.

NRP is a non-partisan organization that engages young and marginalized residents in rural communities to amplify their voices through increased civic and electoral engagement. NRP works to eliminate barriers to engagement by listening to rural stakeholders and working together to develop community-driven solutions.

For more information, please contact Alexa Roberts at (910) 802-0188 or alexa@newruralproject.org. To register as young participant in F.A.D.E., please sign up at https://www.mobilize.us/newruralproject/event/446030/.

To learn more about the New Rural Project, you can visit https://www.newruralproject.org/.

Cynthia Wallace is the Executive Director of the New Rural Project.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

To suggest a correction, email editor@yourdailyjournal.com or call 910-817-2673.