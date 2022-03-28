Winners of the 2021 contests sponsored by the Anson County Writers’ Club were celebrated with an awards ceremony March 27 at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall.

Accompanied by family and friends, the authors of poetry and prose received a certificate, cash prize, and a goody bag filled with writing materials such as pens, notebooks, sticky notes and copy paper. They also received a copy of Anson Pathways XI, an anthology of the winning entries from the 2019, 2020, and 2021 contests.

This awards ceremony was the first held since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic. The ACWC has held contests in prose and poetry since 1989.

All youth winners are students of Tracy Preslar at Ansonville Elementary School.

Winners

• Youth Poetry, grades 3-6: Alyvia Gerald, first place for “Tourette’s Awareness;” Andie Gerald, second place for “My Dog Bella;” Connor Hildreth, third place for “My Love of Four Wheelers.”

• Youth Prose, grades 3-6: Isabella Maria Zamora-Saldana, first place for “Alexander’s Adventure.”

• Youth poetry, grades 9-12: Hilary Gaun, first place for “Our Ribbons of Life.”

• Youth prose, grades 9-12: Jaydan Kitrell Lindsey, first place for “Beautiful Tragedies.”

• Gaun and Lindsey are both students at Anson County Early College.

• Adult poetry: Talia Tallman, Wadesboro, first place for “Type One;” Sandy Bruney, Wadesboro, second place for “The Minstrel;” Mario Kersey, Raleigh, for “Among Friends;” Abigail Gano, Peachland, honorable mention for “A Summer’s Dream, a Winter’s Memory.”

• Adult Prose: Sandy Bruney, first place for “How Maude Kittrick (Maybe) Saved the Planet;” Charles Kaska, Heath Springs, S.C., second place for “Post Card from Phinda.”

Copies of Anson Pathways XI are available at the Anson County Arts Council or by sending a request to info@ansoncountywritersclub.org.

The Anson County Writers’ Club was found in 1989 with the mission of fostering the art of writing in Anson County. The club is open to anyone to expresses an interest in supporting the club’s mission. For more information, visit www.ansoncountywritersclub.org or email info@ansoncountywritersclub.org

