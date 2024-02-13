Maya Pond, representing The Anson County Partnership for Children shared services and resources offered for youth in the community, in particular that they provide free diapers, and car and booster seats at vastly reduced prices.

MORVEN — New Rural Project and HOLLA! teamed up to bring Anson County a Community Health Fair at their center in Morven.

People of all ages came out on Saturday, Feb. 10, to learn about resources for healthcare in the area, as well as information detailing recent changes to North Carolina’s Medicaid laws that expanded coverage to many that were previously ineligible.

At the fair, information on hot button issues like voter registration and changes to voting laws was available. Several outreach organizations from across the county came out to connect information with people like, the North Carolina Black Alliance, Progress NC, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Care Share Health Alliance, Anson County Partnership for Children, and Carolina’s Primary Care.

“This is a very valuable event for our community to have,” shared Leon Gatewood, the founder of HOLLA! Community Center. “It has truly been a great outpouring of different organization’s support. Information about Medicaid expansion is being handed out and we are very excited to be partnering with Rural Project and all the volunteers we have out here today making this fair a reality.”

“In Anson County, 4,000 people now qualify for Medicaid under the new expansion laws,” Gatewood said. “Only 1,000 people in Anson are taking advantage of it. That means 3,000 people are walking around not taking advantage. Now that is either because they don’t know about the new eligibility requirements, or they are unsure how to complete the paperwork. Events like this are to get the awareness out.”

Holla Board Chairperson Kishia Dunlap agrees, saying, “Medicaid Expansion has been a long time coming to North Carolina. Most customers know that from age twenty to sixty-five they won’t have full insurance coverage, and we want a healthy Anson County.”

Office Manager of Atrium Health Carolina’s Primary Care Penny Carville stated, “It is our pleasure to be here helping our community today. Many people do not realize we share a building with the emergency department. We offer a full range of services and want patients to know it is cheaper and easier to come to us than EDT. It does not matter if you can pay; we just want people to get the healthcare they need.”

Atrium Health Carolina’s Primary Care offers care for newborns to 99 and offers transportation at no charge for those who need it. Denise Melton, a CMA, and Mamie Bennett, a LPN, with Atrium Health Carolina’s assisted Penny Carville in sharing health information.

Two organizations offering valuable information about resources available through them were Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, represented by Natalie Douglas, and Care Share Health Alliance, represented by Hollis Smith.

“We are two separate organizations but we are here for the same thing, making people aware of Medicaid expansion laws and how to apply and assess benefits,” explained Douglas.

“The changes in eligibility affect 600,000 Carolinians and many are unaware,” agreed Smith who focuses on assisting people navigate the application process for Medicaid.

“A Navigator is a service offered to help folks apply for benefits, make them aware of benefits they qualify for, and how to assess those benefits once they do qualify,” Douglas explained.

Doing their best to remove fear from applying for Medicaid, Douglas clarifies that interviews can be conducted in person or virtually.

Children were not left out of the event as the Anson County Partnership for Children was present and represented by Maya Pond, who was set up at a table loaded with literary childhood favorites. Pond, who was there to connect children with the joy of reading through free books, shared that her organization, “caters to children five and under. We don’t turn any children away but most of our foot traffic comes from the young.”

The Anson County Partnership for Children offers many resources for youth in the community, in particular offering free diapers, and car and booster seats at vastly reduced prices.

New Rural Project, who made the whole event possible, had many representatives on hand to educate and inform like Executive Director Cynthia Wallace and Lauren Garland.

“We focus on four core pillars, concentrating on voter rights, getting people registered to vote… this year we are excited to be partnering with the Board of Elections. Through our healthcare initiative we work to reduce inequities for black and brown people by connecting them with resources and opportunities to meet their medical needs,” explains Wallace. New Rural Project also offers resources in areas of public safety and education.

“We are very excited for upcoming voter canvassing opportunities,” confides Garland. “New Rural Project focuses on outreach in black rural areas, assisting with voter needs, public safety, health, and engagement,” she detailed.

Another healthcare fair will be coming to Anson on Saturday April 20th, this one will be held at Little’s Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held in honor of the memory of Jeremy “J.C.” Coleman. When Coleman died suddenly of a heart attack, he left behind three cherished sons. Now, his sister, Tasha Coleman, takes up the torch in his honor, doing what she can to spread awareness about the importance of proper and continuous healthcare.

“We want people to get the healthcare resources they need and learn the importance of sticking to a healthy diet plan,” said Coleman, promoting the event.