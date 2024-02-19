Taekwondo lessons are free of charge to area elementary school students, though there is a twenty student limit, and lessons are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the HOLLA! Community Center from 3:30-4:40 p.m.

MORVEN —HOLLA! Community Center held their first of many Taekwondo classes for area students on Thursday, February 15. Taekwondo has long been praised for its ability to instill stamina, drive, resilience, and patience in its students.

“It really warms my heart to see the kids coming right off the school bus. It is a blessing to offer Taekwondo as it teaches so many valuable life lessons to these kids,” shared HOLLA! Founder Leon Gatewood.

Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and are free for area elementary school students. Although parents are welcome to attend, students can be dropped off from their Morven Elementary school bus straight into the welcoming doors of HOLLA! Community Center. There is a twenty person limit per class to aid the instructor’s ability to focus on the individual. Lessons are taught by local instructor Dr. Covia Boyd.

“Our first class and we were all full with twenty kids all from Morven Elementary School,” proudly shared Gatewood.