On Feb. 16, 2924, Christopher Jordan Cunningham of Wadesboro was arrested in connection with numerous breaking and entering and larceny charges by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Cunningham was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond. Mr. Cunningham was charged with two felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one felony account of larceny and one felony account of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Cunningham will appear in Wadesboro District Court on March 4.