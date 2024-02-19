Wadesboro Primary celebrates fitness with new Cubs on the Run afterschool program WADESBORO ­­−─ The Wadesboro Primary School has started Cubs on the Run, an after school program geared towards getting students off the couch and running towards a goal.

Ebony Dragons compete in SC Six members of the Ebony Dragon competition team traveled to Dillon, SC, on Saturday, Jan. 27, to compete in the War Angels Karate tournament. Pictured are Curtis “Tre” Garth, Adelynn Helms, Christian Garth, Dennis Bodden, Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Addison Jarrell and Lorenzo Hubbard.

Flea Market moving to the area brings environmental and societal concerns for residents WADESBORO — The recent purchase of an abandoned poultry farm on Faulkner Rd. in Peachland has caused much consternation and concern among area residents.

Taekwondo lessons come to HOLLA! Community Center MORVEN —HOLLA! Community Center held their first of many Taekwondo classes for area students on Thursday, February 15. Taekwondo has long been praised for its ability to instill stamina, drive, resilience, and patience in its students.

Sheriff’s Office charges man with felony larceny, B & E On Feb. 16, 2924, Christopher Jordan Cunningham of Wadesboro was arrested in connection with numerous breaking and entering and larceny charges by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Cunningham was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $80,000 secured bond. Mr. Cunningham was charged with two felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one felony account of larceny and one felony account of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Cunningham will appear in Wadesboro District Court on March 4.

Family member charged in Wadesboro homicide WADESBORO — On Sunday, February 11, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Firetower Rd. for a welfare check.

John Hood | When investing in your self, diversify RALEIGH — Diversify your portfolio. That’s excellent investment advice — but it applies to many more situations than you might think.

SHERIFF: Two deceased bodies recovered in separate incidents in two weeks ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two deceased individuals in separate incidents in the past two weeks.

Richmond County Animal Shelter receives ‘Disapproved’ rating ROCKINGHAM — According to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Richmond County Animal Shelter received a facility compliance inspection score of ‘Disapproved’ on Jan. 30, 2024.

Rob Schofield | Backsliding, toothless enforcement are making a mockery of North Carolina’s campaign finance laws There was a time in North Carolina, not that many years ago, when the state’s political establishment – elected leaders, judges, regulators, lobbyists, reporters, reform advocates – were hugely and rightfully obsessed with the laws governing campaign finance and political influence peddling.