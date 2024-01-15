“Close to fifty people came by to get a book signed,” commented Leon Gatewood on the book signing event held in honor of local educator and trailblazer, Dr. Altheria Patton, on Saturday January 13 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holla Community Center.

MORVEN — Beloved Ansonian and educator Dr. Altheria Maultria Smith Patton, aged 96, is the subject of a recent biography written by a local author.

Local author Irene Harrington held a book signing at HOLLA Community Center on Saturday January 13, her book a biography on the legendary life of Dr. Patton, titled ‘A Long Journey Home-the Dr. Altheria Patton Story.’

The event drew close to fifty people eager to share a moment with Dr. Altheria Patton and the author. Patton’s biography covers the educator’s humble beginnings growing up on her family’s working farm in the Warsaw area of Dublin County. Originally from Turkey, North Carolina, a town in Sampson County, the family moved to Warsaw when Patton was still a young girl. Patton has described her hometown as “A little country town on Highway 24 between Fayetteville and Wilmington.”

Harrington’s eloquent and lovingly written work can be purchased for those wishing to learn more about this notable trailblazers life in deeper detail.

One of the greatest heroes of Patton’s childhood is her father, taking great delight in seeing him carefully review her report cards, watching as a smile of unabashed pride beamed across his face. Her admiration for the man who took such joy from the educational accomplishments of his children, spurred Patton to climb the rungs of the education ladder.

For the young female scholar, her calling began when she earned her diploma from Douglas High School on April 26, 1943. Patton went on to achieve a Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina A&T University in 1947, a Master of Arts from Columbia University in 1952, and holds a Doctor of Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which she was awarded in 1990. Her father’s emphasis on obtaining an education, coupled with hard work, instilled within Patton a desire to have that same influence in the lives of other young students.

Following graduation, Patton received her first teaching position in 1947 from the Polkton Colored High School. Proving that only you can put limitations on your success, Patton took a bus everyday from Warsaw to Polkton, before deciding to settle in Anson County. She served the Polkton Colored School until it integrated, eventually renamed East Polkton School. Dr. Patton also educated students from the former Bowman High School. All told, Patton served sixty years in the Anson County School System, her legend only growing year after year, past down from student to student.

Some of her more notable professional achievements were being selected as the first African-American principal of Anson Junior High School, first female African- American Associate Superintendent of Anson County Schools, and the first female African-American vice Chair of the Anson County School Board.

More recently, Dr. Patton received a letter of recognition from former President Barack Obama, as well as received the highest civilian honor, Order of the Long Leaf Pine on December 12, 2015. Then Governor Pat McCrory at a countywide celebration featuring Anson County Schools and alumni associations awarded the latter.

Patton’s mark on her adopted county cannot be overstated, prompting the designation of January 16, across all Anson County municipalities, as Dr. Altheria Patton Day. Residents forever touched by the encouragement, love, and passion they received from Patton, are invited to celebrate the educator. Like a ripple across still water, Patton’s legacy will forever reverberate through the generations. Providing an example for us all of a life well lived, Patton proves it is what you accomplish with the talents you are given that leave a lasting impact. She has previously offered that the greatest advice is to, “Be the best you can be at what you do… there is nothing wrong with honest work.”