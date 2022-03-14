MORVEN — The Holla Center in partnership with Sandhills Area NC Geriatric Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will provide classes to the community on the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Trainings are designed to bring awareness and information related to a number of topics, including mental health and dementia. The first class “Managing Stress” will be on March 17 at 1 p.m., and the class will taught by instructor Shelia Bryant-Raye, BS, QP, CDP.

The address is 229 East Main Street, Morven, NC. Door prizes and light refreshments will be provided. Registration will be at the door.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.