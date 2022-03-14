HOLLA will host classes for the community about mental health management and awareness. Gallery photo

HOLLA will host classes for the community about mental health management and awareness.

Gallery photo

MORVEN — The Holla Center in partnership with Sandhills Area NC Geriatric Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will provide classes to the community on the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Trainings are designed to bring awareness and information related to a number of topics, including mental health and dementia. The first class “Managing Stress” will be on March 17 at 1 p.m., and the class will taught by instructor Shelia Bryant-Raye, BS, QP, CDP.

The address is 229 East Main Street, Morven, NC. Door prizes and light refreshments will be provided. Registration will be at the door.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR