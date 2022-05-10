HOLLA! hosting two events at Morven Community Park this Saturday MORVEN — HOLLA! will be hosting ‘Our Little Flowers’ HOLLA! 5K and an Evening with the Authors literary fair this Saturday.

Appreciation for our teachers Staff were treated to a breakfast spread of grits, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and more for Teacher Appreciation Week. Then, the PTA provided lunch from Papa Joe’s and Food Lions.

Anson High softball teams makes history Anson County High School’s softball team became the first team in Anson High history to win the conference tournament.

Excellence honored at Central Carolina Community College SANFORD – Central Carolina Community College has recognized approximately 100 outstanding students for its Annual Academic Excellence Awards.

Bariatric program expands to comprehensive weight-loss center PINEHURST — The Metabolic & Weight Management Center is now open in Southern Pines and offers new medical resources for surgical and non-surgical weight loss.

Keep it short The next few weeks I bet you will be attending a graduation ceremony — yours or a friend’s or a family member’s. In an earlier column I shared my thoughts about the speeches given at those times. With a few changes, here is what I wrote.

Winners announced from King of Tillery 151 teams entered the 2nd Annual King of Tillery catfishing tournament and just under $23,000 was paid out.

Ansonia Theatre premieres “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” this week WADESBORO — Fresh faces will be making their debut in The Ansonia Theatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole” which premieres this week.

Mother’s Day fun projects Students in Mrs. McBride’s class designed cups and planted pine trees for a unique and environmentally friendly Mother’s Day project.

Rick Stanfield | Failure is not an option I decided a few years ago that I wasn’t going to let my circumstances define my legacy. As dramatic as that sounds, we all leave a legacy and many times, the impact of our lives won’t be discovered until years after we’ve passed. As my wife and I slept in a car a few years ago, I decided quickly that I did not want that part of my life to be what I left behind. I was not ready to end my story, as I was a child of the highest God. He didn’t intend for this to be the way my book ended.

Bo Wagner | A cult we must stand against Some churches are, I suppose, utterly worthy of the epithets “toxic” and even “cultic.” Mind you, those terms should never be thrown around lightly, though they often are. But when something is deserved, it is deserved.