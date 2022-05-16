WADESBORO — Anson-native Mary Ellerbe Bennett will be releasing her first album, “Year of Release,” that has been 13 years in the making.

“It’s always been something that I wanted to do,” Bennett, a ‘97 graduate of Anson High School, said. “Life and circumstances just didn’t allow it at the time.”

The name of the album comes through hardships that her family has endured. Her husband, Albert Bennett Jr., earned a full scholarship to NC State University while attending Richmond Community College in 2008, all while undergoing kidney dialysis. Three months prior to his graduation, he was involved in a car accident that doctors didn’t think he would live from. While Bennett was helping her husband learn to walk and talk again, her music career was delayed. Bennett is also the mother of four children, Casandra, Savannah, Albert III and Albertina.

“Year of Release” is a contemporary gospel album with elements of jazz and soul. A single, “Through the Storm,” has already been released. There are five songs on the album.

“People can expect to be encouraged and enlightened [listening to the album],” Bennett said. “With everything we’ve had going on in our lives, people losing jobs, the deaths of loved ones, God is still good.”

The album is not only a testimony of her family’s struggles and successes, but they’re involved in the project as well. Albert III, a 19-year-old at South Carolina State University, is the producer for the album. Albertina and Savannah have writing credits, and Casandra produced a video. Bennett’s father, Bishop Walter Ellerbe, also co-wrote a song.

“It’s the best thing ever,” Bennett said about working with her family. “If they’re writing something for me, they know me, know my style, know my sound. We’re able to get a lot done in a little bit of time.”

Bennett said she comes from a singing family, and that her experience of living in Anson County for nearly 30 years continues to shape her musical career.

“I live and breathe Anson County,” Bennett said. “I remember growing up in school, a lot of my teachers and principals would encourage me to use my gift.”

A release event for “Year of Release” will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the TCIF outdoor theatre at 89 Davidson Lane in Wadesboro on May 21.

