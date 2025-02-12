January 25

LILESVILLE — At 3:29 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Fifth St. following a report of a neighbor’s dog attacking their cat. At the scene, the victim’s owner supplied Deputy Howard with a video of two dogs coming onto her property and pulling her cat out of its house on her porch. Following up with the owner of the dogs, they originally claimed the dogs were penned in, but later admitted the dogs had gotten loose earlier in the day and often do. Deputy Howard confirmed the pair matched the dog’s on the victim’s owner’s security footage of the incident. Deputy Howard advised both parties of their options. Case is active.

January 26

POLKTON — At 12:56 a.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence on School St. following a report of someone following the caller home and shooting up their vehicle. The victim explained to Deputy Marsh that she was returning home when she noticed a dark colored, two-door Honda Accord following behind her. While stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Ashe St. and School St., the victim suddenly heard two gunshots. Uninjured, the victim continued home, while the alleged shooter continued on Ashe St. At the scene, the victim showed Deputy Marsh two potential bullet holes; one in the right tail light and the other on her vehicle’s bumper. The victim was alone in her vehicle at the time of the incident and denied knowing who could have been driving the Honda Accord. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 9:54 a.m., Deputy Howard responded to the Dollar General following a report of a black male entering the store, loading up a buggy with various food and paper products, before wheeling the buggy past the registers and out to his red Buick parked in the lot. Store security footage captured the thief unloading the stolen items into his Buick before driving off- without returning the buggy to the store. The black male was dressed in gray sweats and a facemask. The case is active.

January 31

ANSONVILLE — At 2:55 p.m., deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a license safety checkpoint in response to the recent uptick in drug activity, when a burgundy colored Jeep Cherokee driven by a black male rolled into the checkpoint. When requested by law enforcement to identify himself and produce his driver’s license, the gentleman responded his name is Ledbetter and he does not have a license. Unsurprisingly, Ledbetter was next asked to step out of his vehicle. Conducting a search of the gentleman’s person, law enforcement discovered a plastic baggie filled with what deputies visibly recognized as marijuana in his right front pant’s pocket. As Ledbetter was being handcuffed, law enforcement observed a handgun on the car’s dashboard. Also found inside the vehicle was a cold glass bottle of beer, open on the passenger rear floor board. Clearly ruining Ledbetter’s evening, law enforcement cited him for driving while license revoked, secured his firearm, and seized his marijuana. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 3:30 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on East St. following a report from a male claiming that while using the restroom in his home, someone entered his residence and stole his wallet out of his pants pocket. The victim stated he left his pants lying on the floor in another room when nature called. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 2:03 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Little Creek Rd. following a report of Spectrum employees trespassing on the caller’s property. At the scene, the victim stated a Spectrum employee left his four-wheeler parked beside her home throughout the night, had no permission to be on the private property, and wanted the individual charged. Following up with the trespassing employee, Deputy Cash learned from the individual his four-wheeler ran out of gas last night and when he attempted to rouse someone to the door of the home to explain the situation, no one responded. Deputy Cash explained to him he could not walk off and leave his property on that of someone else’s. The individual said he understood, apologized for the incident, and agreed to remove his four-wheeler. Despite the apology, the homeowner still wished to press charges and Deputy Cash advised her of her options. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 10:14 a.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Forest Rd. following a call into dispatch of a male attempting to break into the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Cash spoke with the suspect, who was taking a break from his breaking and entering attempts to enjoy a snack of potato chips, before again attempting to kick in the door of the home. He stated to Deputy Cash he was locked out of the home he lives in with his sister. The female occupant of the home stated she did not want her brother inside the residence and would begin the eviction process in the morning. Case closed by means other than arrest.