WADESBORO — First Baptist Church in Wadesboro will hold its annual revival (change, restoration and empowerment) starting on Sept. 19 through Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. nightly.

First Baptist Church, located at 722 Sikes Avenue, is led by Pastor Gregory Everett along with Leading Lady Donna Everett.

Guest evangelist will be Elder Gwen Cohen who holds a Master of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary. She and her husband Elder Elliot Cohen and their family serve on the leadership team at Faith Harvest Church in Shelby under the spiritual direction of Bishop Randy and Lady Norma Borders.

Elder Cohen appeared in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte for community service and in 2013 published her first book Enduring Difficult Days with God: Intimacy in Isolation.

“No matter what you are going through; no matter how difficult life is; no matter how unprincipled your past; and no matter how chaotic the future may appear: God does have a word for you.”

All are invited to join the revival.