Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University.

Principal architect and owner at Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects (YCH), Yates is a successful businessman with a keen eye for design and more than 40 years of experience in

the architecture field.

He graduated from Wingate with an associate’s degree in 1971 and went on to study architecture at NC State University and UNC Charlotte. Over the years, YCH has partnered with Wingate University on numerous projects, including the George A. Batte, Jr. Fine Arts Center, the Levine College of Health Sciences, and the Wilson East, Wilson West, and Northeast residence halls.

Yates received Wingate’s distinguished alumni award in 1999, and he has served three terms on the Board of Trustees including three years as chair. He and his wife, Kay, have two adult sons and live in Concord. His hometown is Rockingham.

Lifetime Honorary status is given to select past trustees and is voted on by current members of the board.