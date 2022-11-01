POLKTON — Polkton held its annual fun day event where attendees had the opportunity to experience rides, listen to some music, interact with vendors and trunk or treat!

“We try to keep the event family-friendly. Kids have the opportunity to receive a free face painting and craft, an all-day pass for amusement rides and are also able to enjoy inflatables,” says Jerricka Napier, Event Coordinator. “My main goal for this event is for families to come out and enjoy the day together to make memories that will last a lifetime. This is a great event that brings the community together for a fun-filled day.”

Timeka Carelock, a vendor, loves attending and selling during Polkton Fun Day and this year she sold various items including inflatables and paddle balls.

“It’s a great event because it is free and kids can have fun without parents spending any money,” Carelock said.

Drue and Stacey Oakes were first-time vendors at the event and sold handmade wood crafts including houses, wagons, and door hangers.

“It has been a great experience! A lot of people attended and I received amazing comments about my handcrafted products!” Stacey said.

Trunk or Treat was also a part of the event that kids were able to enjoy with their family!

“We wanted to provide a safe place for kids to come have fun while receiving candy from members of the community,” said Napier.

The Town of Polkton is excited about hosting the event for the community next year.

“We are planning to make Polkton Fun Day even bigger and better next year and we can do this by understanding what works while also making sure that the event remains affordable for families,” Napier said. “Next year we hope more vendors will participate and that there will be more rides for families to enjoy while attending the community event.”

Reach Iris Hunter at irisfreelancejournalist@gmail.com.