Chief Nigel Bristow with his son London. Chief Bristow said, “We are happy to be participating, it is a joy to be out here in our community.”

ANSON COUNTY — Tuesday night, law enforcement joined with the community to celebrate National Night Out in uptown Wadesboro with lights flashing and sirens blaring for the kids. The event is organized by law enforcement and is held annually. This year the community was treated to free food, treats, valuable information about resources available to them in the community, music, bouncy castles, slides, and no end of fun.

Donald Sellers said, “This is a great event for kids. It really great to see the community always come together for National Night Out. We should do more of these as a community because it provides a chance for fellowship and for people to come together and have a good time at a safe event.”

His wife Donna agreed, saying, “National Night Out is always special for the community. We have a lot of diversity here tonight and it really speaks to the unity in the county. It’s so nice to see people coming together to have a good time.”

Many said they feel the event gives kids a chance to see they can trust an officer and helps them to feel comfortable approaching a law enforcement officer should a scary situation arise.

“This is a great event for us to come out and meet the families we serve,” said Freda Buchanan. She added, “It is a wonderful opportunity for law enforcement to interact with the community. It teaches our youth it is safe to talk to and interact with our officers.”

Anson County Domestic Violence representative Karisma Lisenby was excited to be a part of the event.

“I am honored to be a part of this event every year. It is a win-win situation in that we get to share information about our organization while fellowshipping with our community,” said Lisenby.

The Anson County Partnership for Children was also on hand to give out books to children.

Scott Rivers said he thinks the group may have provided children with close to 100 hand-held adventures in the form of a book.

“I am excited to be a part of this community event. It highlights the importance of working together. It shows we have a strong bond as a community even when times are tough,” shared Elizabeth Rizzo, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Probation and Parole members were also present for the special event.

“It is always amazing to bridge the gap of working together and for the community to get to see firsthand the amazing men and women we have serving in the different branches of law enforcement,” said Judicial District Manager Shakitha Johnson, who oversees operations in Anson, Union, Richmond, and Stanly counties.

Jerel Miller said he was also excited to be a part of the event. He shared, “Tonight’s National Night Out was a wonderful reminder of the strength of our community. Families came together, children had fun, and law enforcement connected with citizens in a positive way. Events like this are about unity & building relationships, having real conversations, and showing the good behind the badge. It’s these moments of engagement that bring us closer together and make our community stronger.”

Sheriff Scott Howell said he felt like National Night Out was a fantastic evening filled with fun, laughter, and connection.

He said, “It was heartwarming to see families, friends, and neighbors, from our youngest children to our oldest community members coming together in celebration. The diversity and unity we witnessed, along with the incredible support from our law enforcement and first responders, is what makes our community so special.” He added, “Thank you to everyone who came out and helped make the night a true reflection of who we are: strong, supportive, and united.”