WADESBORO — At approximately 9:51 p.m. Friday night law enforcement received reports from concerned occupants at the Oak Hill Apartment complex in Wadesboro of multiple shots fired.

WPD officers and ACSO deputies responded to the scene and urged bystanders to return to their apartments while their investigation was underway. Law enforcement discovered several cars and buildings were damaged during the barrage of gun fire.

The Wadesboro Police Department released the following statement via their Facebook page; “Thankfully no one was injured. This incident is currently under investigation.”

No one is reportedly in custody in relation to this incident at time of print and the WPD asks anyone who may have information regarding this event to contact (704) 694-2167.