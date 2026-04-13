“Second Samuel” Coming to Ansonia Theatre

WADESBORO – Don’t miss Second Samuel, May 1–10 at the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

Set in the late 1940s in a small South Georgia town, Second Samuel takes audiences back to a simpler time — when the Great Depression was fading into memory, the war had been won, and life was finally settling down. Through the eyes of Bernard Flat, an autistic young man affectionately known as “B Flat,” we meet the colorful and close-knit residents of Second Samuel as they go about their daily lives.

But everything changes the summer Miss Gertrude passes away. What seems like a simple event quickly spirals into a series of surprising revelations, and long-buried secrets begin to surface. Suddenly, the entire town is turned upside down, and everyone in Second Samuel is left wondering if life will ever return to normal again. Filled with humor, warmth, and touching moments, Second Samuel is a story about friendship, community, and the secrets we keep.

The production is directed by Tommy Wooten and features a talented local cast lead by Eversmith Tallman, Travis Shaw, Covia Boyd, Logan Tallman, Glenn Caulder, Tonya Manus, Gina Clarke, Gracilee Bricker, Cindy Heafner, Toni Carpenter, Jeremiah Tucker, Georgia Tolley and Ashley Gathings.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now at ansoniatheatre.com.