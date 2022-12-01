WADESBORO — Shellem Cline, a Christian country musician, will be performing at a Christmas concert at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Shellem Cline is a nationally recognized Christian artist who has performed for the last seven years.

Since his professional beginning in 2006, Cline has received multiple honors and nominations for prestigious awards. He has received eight Top 80 hits in the Southern Gospel industry, two of which he wrote.

His most popular hit, “Dinner with Jesus” came on the scene in October 2014 and worked its way to number four on the national chart.

“I feel that I need to use the talent that God has given me to reach a world that most people today forget about, a world that needs good news and encouragement,” Cline said in a statement. “We are used to gathering at church and giving encouragement, inspiration, and the message of the gospel to the believers, but we often forget about the individuals outside of church that need to hear to good news too.”