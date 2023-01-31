Home News News January 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all! Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all! Wadesboro clear sky enter location 4.5 ° C 5.7 ° 3.3 ° 30 % 0kmh 0 % Sat 6 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 15 ° Tue 16 ° Wed 20 °