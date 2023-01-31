Tom Campbell | Rural healthcare Rural North Carolina has some of the most beautiful scenery in America, as documented by the growing numbers of tourists. Almost 40 percent of our 10.5 million residents live in the 80 counties considered rural, defined as having a population density of 250 people or fewer per square mile. Demographers tell us rural citizens are older, poorer, more obese, have higher blood pressures, greater instances of diabetes, and a lower life expectancy than state averages.

Woman charged in murder of newborn in East Rockingham ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham.

Rockingham Speedway first stop on NC Moonshine and Motorsports cultural trail ROCKINGHAM — The first stop on the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail, an amalgamation of traveling exhibits, itineraries and educational events that celebrate distilling and motorsports, is none other than the Rockingham Speedway, which has its sights set on bringing racing back to the historic venue.

Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all!

Teaching excellence The 2022-2023 Anson County Schools’ Teachers of the Year were recognized at the Wadesboro Rotary Club lunch last week.

D.G. Martin | Vivian Howard plans her return Are the days of the roadside eateries gone? My book, “North Carolina’s Roadside Eateries,” celebrated the barbecue and country cooking family friendly restaurants near the interstates.

MLK honored in Burnsville POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center honored the memories and life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday January 16.

Bo Wagner | Ready or not I am often asked when I started writing. I generally get some raised eyebrows when I reply, “As soon as I could spell.” But it is literally true. As a Dr. Suess-raised kid, I was writing short stories using mostly mono-syllabic words from the time I was very young. I was writing poetry by first grade. Not good poetry, mind you, but poetry nonetheless.

Wintertime fun at school Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read Sneezy the Snowman and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue.