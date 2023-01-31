Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all! Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools

Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools

