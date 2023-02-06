Tom Campbell | Are they really golden years? North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant.

Taking control of caring for your heart To improve awareness about cardiovascular disease, in 1963 Congress declared February “American Heart Month”. Since this declaration, researchers have made significant gains in understanding how to control our heart health through diet, exercise, and lifestyle. The most significant benefits are gained by eating healthy foods, limiting sodium, limiting saturated fats, limiting added sugars, limiting alcohol, observing portion control, managing excess weight, exercising, managing stress, and quitting smoking.

Norman Trunk or Treat to supersede Norman Fest NORMAN — Norman Fest, previously one of Richmond County’s biggest events in the county’s small municipality, will be supplanted by the town’s increasingly popular Halloween Trunk or Treat.

Musical actors to bring Willie, Waylon and Cash to life at the Cole on Feb. 16 HAMLET — If the band is never going to get back together again, thankfully, we still have tribute bands who preserve some of music’s greatest sounds and legendary personas. Such is the case with the Highwaymen Live, a tribute band to three giants of the outlaw country music movement.

John Hood | When politics enters the workplace RALEIGH — Should businesses weigh in on political controversies? According to a recent Gallup poll, the general public is closely divided on the question, with 48% in favor and 52% opposed. Not surprisingly, young people are friendlier to the idea — but even their preferences are more nuanced than a single yes-or-no question can convey.

Bo Wagner | Valentine’s guidance from an amateur expert For those jaded souls who believe that Valentine’s Day is a modern event most likely invented by Hallmark in a display of crass commercialism, please allow me to set your minds at ease. Valentine’s Day legends actually go back as far as the third century A.D. Mind you, those legends do not involve cute babies shooting harmless little arrows at people and thus making them fall in love with each other and get married. They mostly involve tales of martyrdom, which, as many formerly married people seem to be fond of saying, is somewhat similar to marriage.

SC man charged in sexual assaults at St. Andrews University CORRECTION: An earlier article gave the indication that St. Andrew and the Laurinburg Police Department had knowledge of the prior incidents in January. All three sexual assault reports were reported on a single day in January. The article has been updated to reflect this.

Driver killed in crash near Little Duncan Road ANSONVILLE — An individual has passed away after a collision with a tractor trailer on Friday.

Superintendent releases statement on Anson High fight WADESBORO — Statement by Anson County Schools Superintendent Howard McLean regarding student altercation at Anson High School on January 31, 2023:

100th Day of School Students at Wadesboro Primary School celebrated the 100th Day of School by dressing at 100 years old!

SPCC Corporate Training Program announces it’s ‘Open for Business’ with the hiring of new director ANSON AND UNION COUNTY– South Piedmont Community College has recently hired Latoya Billings as the new Director of Corporate Training and Education to support its growing Division of Business Solutions.