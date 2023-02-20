WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with breaking and entering and stealing a firearm.

Christian Braxton Capps, 25, of Wadesboro, is charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, numerous vehicles, outbuildings, and a residence were broken into around the Morven Road, Leak Avenue, and Ashe Street area. All vehicles, buildings, and residences were left unlocked, and no forced entry was made by the suspect. Investigators were able to piece together video footage from several residences in the area and quickly developed a suspect. As a result of the investigation, most of the items taken have been recovered, including a firearm, according to a press release from WPD.

More charges are forthcoming for Capps.

Capps is currently held at the Union County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on unrelated charges. The Wadesboro Police Department would like to thank the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Monroe Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

The Wadesboro Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to please lock their doors and secure their valuables.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Capps has previous convictions for larceny.