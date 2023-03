Hands-on learning at Studio 256 During the Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, Studio 256 hosted a demonstration on water-marbling scarves. Pictured is Sally Wincze leading a few participants, who were each able to choose their own colors for their scarf.

Shamrock Shuffle a success The Shamrock Shuffle and Shop Local Event on Saturday had many participants for the 5K in Uptown Wadesboro.

Just under 3,000 Anson residents qualify for Medicaid expansion WADESBORO — Medicaid has been expanded in the state of North Carolina, opening the doors for 600,000 state residents to apply after the NC House and Senate reached an agreement last week.

Anson High Sports and Event Marketing students plan, prep for disc golf tournament WADESBORO — Students in the Sports and Event Marketing class at Anson High School won’t be just planning and proposing an event on paper for a grade — they’ll actually be hosting and putting on a community event.

Deputies respond to shooting victim on Airport Road WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was discovered following a traffic accident.

Open Doors receives five stars during assessment WADESBORO — Open Doors Center for Children (NC Pre-K, not a daycare) in Wadesboro received five stars with no violations during a Licensure Assessment that was conducted on Dec. 5, 2023.

Laurinburg man charged with shooting eight-year-old playing in yard LAURINBURG — An arrest was made after an 8-year-old was shot playing in his yard on Sunday.

Bo Wagner | An inside look at a Pastor’s Sunday If God allows me to keep on living, in just a couple of years, I will hit a pretty cool tipping point; I will have been a pastor longer than I was not a pastor. I became a pastor at twenty-seven years of age. And for all of those first twenty-seven years, I saw Sundays pretty much like everyone else sees them, I suppose. I got to church a minute or two before Sunday school and saw the pastor on the platform when I walked in, dressed to the nines and looking as cool as the other side of the pillow. He was back that night, still smiling, leading the worship, and pleasantly bidding everyone goodnight when the service was done.

Tom Campbell | What took so long? When the Affordable Care Act was passed it contained an option for states to extend Medicaid coverage to adults with an income up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, beginning in January 2104. To date 39 states have adopted the expansion, which provides for the federal government to pay 90 percent of the costs to enroll new recipients, with the states responsible for the other 10 percent.