WADESBORO — Celebrate the Week of the Young Child with daily activities to spark creativity and learning for the whole family beginning April 1st.

Did you know the first 2,000 days of a child’s life are the most crucial time for brain development? That’s five-and-a-half years from birth to kindergarten when children develop the skills and learning tools they’ll use for the rest of their lives. Parents and caregivers will be given resources about brain development to kick off Week of the Young Child on Saturday, April 1st.

On Sunday, visit the Pinwheel Prevention Garden in uptown Wadesboro. From April 1st-10th, a Pinwheel Prevention Garden will be displayed on the front lawn of the Anson County Courthouse. Blue pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention. The pinwheel’s whimsical and childlike notions are reminders of the great childhoods we want for all children.

For Music Monday, the community is invited to check out music and musical instruments from the Early Childhood Resource Center to listen and participate in making music as a family.

During Tasty Tuesday, the Partnership will share tips for healthy eating and ideas for a Taste the Rainbow party at home.

For Work-Together Wednesday, Partnership board members will visit childcare facilities to read.

On Thursday, April 6th, visit the Partnership’s Early Childhood Resource Center for Artsy Thursday from 4-8 pm during the Spring Soiree Uptown to create spring-themed art and play. The Early Childhood Resource Center is at 115 East Morgan Street, Wadesboro.

For Family Friday, the Partnership will share fan-favorite family activities to enjoy together.

Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The Week of the Young Child aims to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

Visit the Anson County Partnership for Children’s Facebook or Instagram page beginning Saturday, April 1st, for Week of the Young Child daily activities. For further details, contact the Partnership staff at 704-694-4036.