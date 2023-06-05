WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University Women presented its Green & White Pageant on Saturday, April 23rd at the Morven Elementary School Ballroom.

Greetings were extended by NAUW 2nd Vice- President Dr. Dionnya Pratt. The MCs for the program was Ms. Kim Harrington and Mr. Leon Gatewood. Decorations were provided by Marlene Richardson with the assistance of Jannie Liles, Bertha Hardin and Dionnya Pratt.

Chairing this year’s event were Dionnya Pratt and Patricia Bennett. Music was provided by Mr. Leon Gatewood. Each contestant was announced as they showcased their talent. The audience was delighted with dancing, singing, and poetry. Afterwards the girls changed into their white dresses and were escorted to the stage Each contestant was presented a green and white wristlet and the escorts were dressed in the NAUW’s color – green cummerbund and tie to wear along with their white shirt and black pants.

The NAUW’s Green & White Queen for 2023 was Memoreh Marsh, daughter of Brice and Twinkles Marsh Taylor. Her escort was Tyshawn Kendall. Marlene Richardson sponsored her. She was crowned by 2019 queen, Rehynìa Smith. The Queen was presented the winning trophy, rewards, and gifts along with a bouquet of flowers. The queen took her place on the court, and she was joined by the 1st runner up, Nova Melton, daughter of Chalise Allen and Trey Melton. She was escorted by Carter Mack and sponsored by Sherika Staton. 2nd place was Jaydah Hardin, daughter of Tamika Brown & Jamar Hardin. She was escorted by Jer’Quan Smith and sponsored by Sarah Dean.

Other contestants / escorts are as follows:

Marianna Bennett / Davion Bennett

Legacy Brice /Braylen Davis

Kenslei Burns /Jah’sreal Hailey Kennedy Griffin / Ayden Griffin

DiMond Little / Kenston Liles

Malayah Little / Brayden Little

Jalena Reed / King Lisenby

Kali Sturdivant / Eric Sturdivant

Brylee Teal / Skyler Liles

Faith Wall / Thomas Maye

All contestants received a trophy and gifts from their sponsor. The escorts were given a trophy and gift certificates as well.

Members of NAUW are:

Sarah Dean – President, Marlene Richardson- 1st Vice President Dr. Dionnya Pratt as 2nd Vice President.

Secretaries are Hester Spencer and Lorri Bennett.

Financial Secretary is Thomasina Montgomery

Treasurer is Bertha Hardin.

Corresponding Secretary is Brenda Broadway-Calliste Parliamentarian is Patricia Bennett.

Other members of the Wadesboro Branch are:

Dr. Altheria Patton, Claretta Little, Denise Cannon, Jannie Liles, Kellie Sturdivant, Heather Watkins, Janice Ratliff, Sherika Staton, and Patricia McGregor-DeBerr.

NAUW Pageant Tea

The tea for contestants was held on April 16th at 3pm at the SPCC Baldwin Theater. Contestants wore their favorite dress with matching hat and gloves. The tables had been set by Mrs. Richardson. The young ladies were shown proper etiquette on drinking tea and eating sandwiches. Members brought tea cakes, fruit and sandwiches.

Miss Sydnee Davis, a special guest speaker, talked about being a good student and learning. She will be graduating from Anson Early College this year and going to Spelman College in Atlanta. Miss Davis referenced a book, “From Momma’s House to College: The Parents Guide to Getting Their Child into College” by Subrina Hough. Another special guest for the students was former First Lady, Michelle Obama. She wanted to pick out a dress for her daughters to wear to a tea party. This was a beautiful occasion.