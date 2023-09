Laurinburg prison staffer sounds alarm on overcrowding, neglect of basic prisoner health and safety A prison so packed that people on suicide watch are sleeping in 5-by-5-foot holding cages. A disabled Vietnam veteran sent to segregation after his peers attacked him. Incarcerated people spending months in solitary confinement, not because of misconduct inside the prison, but because they’re waiting for a bed to become available elsewhere.

Getting into the October spirit As we enter into the autumnal months, I always dread the inevitable chillier nights and shorter days. Gone are long days at the beach and the unrelenting sun; enter brisk mornings and flannels everywhere. Most people welcome the changing leaves and the increased abundance of pumpkin spice, but I accept it begrudgingly.

Brothers reunited at sea aboard USS Stethem MANAMA, Bahrain – Two brothers, deployed on two ships currently operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, got a rare chance to catch up face-to-face Aug. 18 during an equipment transfer between their ships.

The friendly garden spider Arachnophobia. It’s a psychological condition as well as a great, cheesy thriller of a movie starring Jeff Daniels. Daniels, who’s character is burdened with arachnophobia (the technical term for “fear of spiders”) must face down his terror to battle deadly invasive spiders. He probably wasn’t cured of his psychological terror after his experience. Happily, while black widow spiders and brown recluse spiders (which have venom that can be toxic to humans, though rarely resulting in severe injury), most of our spiders are disinclined to bite. Some can be considered truly captivating. Perhaps by observing spiders in their habitat and understanding their role in the ecosystem we can begin to lose that instinctive fear many people have of spiders.

John Hood | Living in North Carolina is still a bargain RALEIGH — Decades ago, when I moved back to North Carolina from the nation’s capital, my rent dropped by half — for a new apartment that was larger and better furnished than the one I rented just outside Washington, D.C.

Ebony Dragons to host karate tournament Four of the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team members traveled to Dillon, SC on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in their sixth tournament of the year. Pictured is (front row) Addison Jarrell, Tre’ Garth, Christian Garth and Adelynn Helms. In the second row is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. The Ebony Dragons will host their own tournament on Oct. 7 at Anson Middle School at 9:00 a.m. For any questions, call Watkins at 910-206-3237.

Wadesboro man sentenced to 50 years for sex offenses with a child WADESBORO — A Wadesboro man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes, including four felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child, following a nearly two-week long trial.

Shaping leaders and training tennis champions at Holla Community Center MORVEN — Down at Holla Community Development Center they are doing more than hosting parties and providing free tutoring, they also have a decade-old thriving tennis program, the Holla Eagles Tennis Program. Lessons are provided behind the Holla Community Development Center on a regulation sized tennis court and Holla is looking for new recruits to the program.

Richard Hudson | Defending your energy security As the trees in the Sandhills begin to show the first signs of fall, we are reminded that colder weather is near. Like many of you, my family faced last winter’s high energy prices and I am left wondering how they will be this year—especially as costs continue to climb.

God won’t forget you God demonstrated His love toward Israel when He declared, “I will not forget you.”

At-large district voting spurs Anson commissioner meeting into a frenzy WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19 was fraught with tension, debate, yelling and discontent.