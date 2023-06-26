The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center celebrated Juneteenth last week with songs, prayers, scripture and speeches.

To commemorate this Holiday Juneteenth’s flags were erected Mr. Allen Jackson director of Marshville Park & Rec. and BRLC’s Intern Alton Jackson. The flags will continue to fly on the property of BRLC throughout the month of June.

BRLC’s Volunteers Deloris Hammond, Marcella Broadway and Victoria Medley prepared food for all in attendance.

Rev. Anthony Ledbetter and Rev. Peggy Barrett both shared in the opening ceremony.

Musicians William Barrett and Mr. & Mrs. Terry Helms created music and songs fitting for the occasion.

Youth Carly Powell communicated to the audiences the affects of Emancipation Proclamation to her as a youth in Anson County.

Alton Jackson provided information on the importance of abolitionists that worked faithfully toward ending enslavement. Taylor Rorie spoke on the importance of education in today’s society and how education is necessary for success.

BRLC’s Board of Directors George Thompson and Nelson Jackson expressed their views on the importance of educations for all past present, and future generations.

Mrs. Lula Jackson Anson County Director of Dept. of Social Services provided the closing prayer for this special memorable occasion.

About Juneteenth

Understanding Juneteenth means understanding the circumstances that surrounded this historical event.

This country holds the signing of Emancipation Proclamation as close to our nations’ hearts. As Americans, Juneteenth must be thought of as equally important.

On January 1, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed into law the Proclamation. It changed the legal Status and rights for more than 3.5 million enslaved Americans in the confederate States. These African American enslaves people were now free; no longer could they be enslaved or held against their will.

This order reached plantation owners in Galveston, Texas and other Southern States by the Union Soldiers on June 19, 1865. Galveston at that time had the largest population of enslaved people. Two and a half years later the captivity and selling of enslaved people were still being practiced in the South.

Juneteenth is the first step of repentance. Recognizing a wrong, no matter what it is, or what it was, and changing our ways of thinking.