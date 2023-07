A cheerful look brings joy to the heart Proverbs remind us that a cheerful look brings joy to the heart and that a cheerful heart is good medicine (Proverbs 15:13-15; 17:22). We all know what medicine is and what medicine is supposed to do. When there is an illness of some kind; when there is a sickness, a disease of some kind, medicine is supposed to treat, and in some cases cure the sickness or disease. It is supposed to make you feel better and offer relief.

Matthew Sasser | Let’s talk about work Studs Terkel was possessed by the mystique of work — and a fascinating book came as a result.

Richard Hudson | Defending Your Rights and Celebrating Our Nation ROCKINGHAM — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Lord, I’m in need of a miracle Community this morning — if it has not happened yet — there comes a time in all of our lives we find ourselves right here.

Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone Tournament begins Friday WADESBORO — Field of Dreams in Polkton will be hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament starting Friday, July 7 and ending on Wednesday, July 12.

Creative Crafts at BRLC WADESBORO — Creative Crafts was six weeks of getting to know your neighbors a little better.

King Elite Allstar wins State Championship WADESBORO — On June 4th, ten young ladies by the names of Ayanna Fisher, Destinii Tanner, Zikeyia Pratt, Kamryn Harrington, Jocelyn Parker, Chacoya Bivens, LaVayha Harvey, Jalia Crawford, Jazlyn Crawford, and Karisma Bell had a flawless routine and won the state championship for the first time in their 20 year history.

Suspect wanted for armed robbery The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred on the evening of June 15th, 2023 at 9:45 P.M. The robbery occurred at Whit’s Convenience in Lilesville. Pictured is the suspect pointing a gun at the store clerk.