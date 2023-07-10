WADESBORO — One person was killed and six were injured at a block party at the North Wadesboro Grocery early Sunday morning according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Wadesboro Police Department responded to North Green Street at approximately 1:56 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call. Police pronounced one person dead at the scene, and six others were taken to the hospital, according to a press release from the WPD. Two victims were still being treated at Atrium Health as of Monday afternoon. The names of the deceased and victims have not been released by WPD. Hundreds of people were gathered at the site before the shooting.

Multiple vehicles left on the scene had bullet holes or glass shot out, according to a bystander the following day. Multiple news agencies reported that over 100 rounds were fired. Anyone who was at the block party is requested to contact the WPD.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.