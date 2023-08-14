Wrestling memorabilia was available for the fans of professional wrestling young and old. A street fair all afternoon provided some tasty food and tons of wrestling merchandise for fans old and new, while Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment had an awesome line-up of talented wrestlers to perform for the crowd at night.

ELLERBE — The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit.

Starting at 1:00 p.m., a “Giant” street fair lined up outside the museum with some tasty food and amazing wrestling memorabilia for wresting fans old and new.

Action figures, trading cards and magazine covers featuring Andre the Giant, and many other wrestling legends, were available to purchase.

“I’m extremely honored that they would do this,” said Robin Christensen, Andre’s daughter. “I didn’t realize the impact that he had in Ellerbe.”

She said that she knew her father came to Ellerbe because it was a place where he could be himself. She said she’s always been a huge fan of wresting culture, particularly the passion that fans display.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., wrestling fans could meet some famous wrestlers from a line-up of all-stars, including former tag team partners, adversaries and allies of Andre. Guests included Mark Henry, Ted DiBiase and Haku.

In the evening, Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment hosted an eight-card electrifying wrestling lineup that pitted wrestlers against each other in the ring set up outside the Rankin Museum.

“It’s really an honor we get to celebrate the life of Andre,” said Tripp “Cautious” Stewart, part of the Rockingham-based New Breed wrestling duo along with Trey “Trey Walker” McKenzie. They compete in the World Class Extreme Wrestling circuit.