Pictured are the five Scotland Health teammates who are enrolled in Richmond Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program, along with hospital and college leaders.

HAMLET — Scotland Health delivered a big surprise to the first class of Surgical Technology students at Richmond Community College when the hospital announced it would be providing financial assistance for each student enrolled in the program this fall semester.

Scotland Health presented a gift of $6,500 to RichmondCC that will cover $650 in expenses for each of the 10 students in the Surgical Technology class during a ceremony at the Cole Auditorium on Wednesday.

“We want to help you achieve your personal and professional aspirations, so this is a small token to help you accomplish that,” said Kelvin Oxendine, Vice President of Human Resources at Scotland Health. “We have other scholarship opportunities for surgical techs, so when you graduate there will be other incentives that we can provide to you as well.”

Dean of Allied Health & Human Services for RichmondCC Janet Sims and Surgical Technology Program Coordinator Charlotte Fike recently met with a team from the hospital about some of the financial obstacles that students face when they go to college. Scotland Health agreed to help “bridge the gap” for this inaugural class of Surgical Technology students.

“Scotland Health is doing remarkable things to support our efforts at the college to prepare highly qualified individuals to work in the healthcare field,” Sims said.

The surprise financial gift was part of a partnership announcement between RichmondCC and the hospital to create a pipeline of locally trained nurses for employment at Scotland Health through scholarships and other financial incentives and benefits.

Scotland Health recognized and celebrated five of their teammates who are part of this cutting-edge Pipeline Scholarship program. These five teammates are currently enrolled in the Associate Degree Nursing program at RichmondCC. Not only is their nursing education fully funded by

Scotland Health, but they will also receive additional financial support and a reduced work schedule so that they can focus on school.

“The majority of the people who work at Scotland Health grew up around here, and they love living here,” said CEO of Scotland Health Gregory Wood. “This innovative program is a commitment to growing our own and improving the lives of our teammates while filling a need in the community.”

“Scotland Health and RichmondCC have worked together this year to meet not only the needs of our organization, but also to meet the needs of the individuals in our community,” said Chinna Hale, Senior Director of Nursing for Scotland Health and a graduate of RichmondCC’s nursing program.

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, thanked Wood and the hospital system for their input in the development of the Surgical Technology program and for initiating ways to help students afford their career training.

“The investment and the commitment you have chosen to make to our healthcare programs, to our students and to the entire community has set the bar high, and we are grateful for your generosity and support,” McInnis said.