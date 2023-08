Five grants approved, totaling $200,000, to combat opioid crisis locally ROCKINGHAM — The Drug Endangered Family Task Force in Richmond County convened Wednesday afternoon for their first in-person meeting since the pandemic.

Lilesville man charged with indecent liberties with a child On August 22, 2023 Robert Poplin of Lilesville NC was arrested at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Poplin was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child and one count of Employing or permitting a Minor to Assist in Offensive or Obscene Material. Both charges are a felony. Mr. Poplin was placed in the Anson County Jail with a $20,000.00 secured bond. Mr. Poplin has an initial court date of 08/29/2023 at the Anson County Courthouse.

Former UNC basketball coach launches an airball with ill-informed advocacy Former UNC women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell doesn’t appear to be an insincere person. At a rally at the Legislative Building on Aug. 16, organized by right-wing culture warriors in support of a bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in middle, high school, and college level sports, Hatchell seemed to really believe the things she was saying — however crudely articulated they might have been.

Need work? NCDOT is offering road construction training RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is continuing its efforts to train small businesses interested in construction jobs with the agency through its 2023 Technical Training Series.

Scotland Health presents first RCC surgical tech class with gift HAMLET — Scotland Health delivered a big surprise to the first class of Surgical Technology students at Richmond Community College when the hospital announced it would be providing financial assistance for each student enrolled in the program this fall semester.

John Hood | Can we disagree more constructively? RALEIGH — If you maintain a diversified portfolio of politically active friends — and you really ought to, if you want to perceive the world as it is rather than as you imagine it to be — it’s essential to learn how to best to handle passionate disagreements about controversial issues.

Strategies for aging healthy In an effort to raise awareness and promote physical and mental health among people aged 45 and older, September is deemed as Healthy Aging Month. Healthy Aging Month has been celebrated for 30 years. There a many ways that you can join in the celebration during the month of September and beyond.

The scourge: Richmond County honors losses and fights back against opioid epidemic ROCKINGHAM — Melissa Schoonover never had any intentions of being a drug counselor or an addiction advocate. A series of heart wrenching events – her father’s death, and losing her son, Chris Schoonover, to an overdose, has propelled her to the forefront of the fight against opioids in Richmond County.

Impact Anson seeks to make a difference WADESBORO — A new organization in Anson County is working with like-minded people do address and speak up about issues they see in the community.

Sheriff Howell recognizes two departing deputies Sergeant Richard Flowers began his career in law enforcement with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2001 before officially retiring on July 28, 2023.

Hittin’ dingers and stealing bases The Anson Youth Athletic Association Minors team represented Anson County in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Louisiana. They were the 2023 AAA NC State Champions in 2023. “It’s unbelievable that y’all went that far,” said Anson County Board of Commissioners chairman JD Bricken. “Y’all represented Anson County well.”