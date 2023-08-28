In lieu of their physical presence, pictures of Anson’s newest educators were on full display for the community to become familiar.

WADESBORO — The Anson Women’s League hosted a community drop in shower on August 23 at First Presbyterian Church to welcome 21 (and growing!) internationally accredited teachers from the Philippines to Anson County. Delayed in their travel, the teachers will be arriving two weeks later than expected. The educators are part of Anson County School Systems efforts to combat the county’s ongoing teacher shortage.

“We lose a lot of teachers to surrounding counties because they can supplement more than Anson can. Of course teachers get paid by the state… but the individual school system can offer additional supplements,” explained President of the Anson Women’s League, Katie Scarborough.

The event was opened to the public with participants invited to bring typical household items such as, pots and pans, dishcloths, seasoning and spices, and more. A wish list to help the teacher’s feel welcome is available on Amazon, linked to a QR code. Gifts ordered on Amazon after the date of the shower will still reach the educators.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United Stated has lost about 370,000 educators since the start of the pandemic. Struggling to recruit teachers has led to drastic measures, with some states dropping college degree requirement for new hires. Many school districts, including rural areas, are struggling to overcome the mass exodus.

“The pandemic has impacted the school system in so many unforeseen ways,” Scarborough said.

With a similar school calendar year, curriculum goals, and grading systems, the Philippines made for a natural fit. Most teachers in the Philippines have a degree or doctorate in education. Teaching is a highly revered profession in the Philippines, garnering competitive wages, with most educators possessing a degree or doctorate.

“We won’t know what to do with such qualified educators…I hear they are disciplinarians,” jokes Scarborough. “I can’t even fathom leaving everyone and everything you know behind for three to five years to come to another country to teach. I imagine they are in for a real culture shock.”

Anson County Women’s League meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Welika Fish House in Lilesville from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. For more information on the Women’s League visit the Anson Women’s League Facebook page or email ansonwomen@gmail.com.

Reach Lauren Monica at 704-994-5471 or lmonica@ansonrecord.com. To suggest a correction, email editor@yourdailyjournal.com.