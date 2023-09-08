Bowers’s donations over the years have funded a Planetarium, and supported Anson County Schools, South Piedmont Community College, Anson County Partnership for Children, and local fire departments.

The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored George Bower with the Hometown Heroes Award for outstanding service to the Wadesboro Rotary Club Planetarium and Science Center.

“Over the last 13 years, his calls at the end of the summer were always like Santa Claus asking you “Now what would you like for Christmas!” It was such an honor to be able to create a wish list for the Planetarium,” said Wendy Efrid, Planetarium Director.

The generosity of Geroge Bower and the Braswell Trust created a planetarium to make the entire county proud. Bower helped fund projects such as a computerized planetarium system and almost every single full-dome video in the dome library, the teacher demonstration station and student workstations, microscopes, fossil displays, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all to create a hands-on learning environment for our elementary students.

These resources are used for science camps throughout the school year and summer. Special donations have been given throughout the years to support summer camp, such as an entire set of Vex Robotics.

However, the resources have not just benefited students; most residents would only have enjoyed the 2017 solar eclipse with the glasses funded by George and the Braswell Trust.

The generosity of Goerge Bower and the Braswell trust reaches far beyond the wall of the Planetarium. Over the years, Bower has supported educational and community initiatives for the Monroe Science Center, Anson County Schools, South Piedmont Community College, Anson County Partnership for Children, local fire departments, and more.

“Mr. George Bower is truly mine and the Rotary Club’s Hometown Hero for making Dr. Don Altieri’s and my dream of creating a science center for our students in Anson County come to life, said Efrid.

The Wadesboro Rotary Science Center and Henry H. “Punky” Morton Planetarium were established through a cooperative effort of the Anson County School System and the Wadesboro Rotary Club. The Center offers a wide range of hands-on exhibits, interactive programs, and creative displays. Available to students of all ages – explicitly targeting grades K-6. Activities are planned according to each grade level’s standard course of study.

Hometown Hero awards will be given monthly to deserving community members who embody the values of Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Rotary International celebrates the individual contributions and selflessness of giving time and talent.

The Wadesboro Rotary Club gives approximately $40,000 annually to support community-driven initiatives and work with other nonprofit organizations.

