LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women began its 2023-24 program year with the induction of five new members.

New members were Patricia Powell-Patrick, Annie Blue, Beverly Dockery, Tamara Covington and Kendra Pagues.

The induction ceremony leaders were Joyce MCDow, national parliament/SES consultant; Chaka Davis-Smith, second vice president; Dorothy Tyson, first vice president; Tabitha Burk, president; Yulla Hines, chaplain; and Chanel Carmichael, corresponding secretary.

Following the induction ceremony, new members were given a reception and welcome gift packets from the hospitality committee.

“We are so fortunate to have such a talented and energetic group of new members,” Tyson said. “We are looking forward to an exception program year.”