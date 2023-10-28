The Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized over 6 pounds of marijuana from an Anson County residence this week. Additional details of the investigation are not currently being released as this is an ongoing investigation. Photo courtesy of the Wadesboro Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Wadesboro Police Department

