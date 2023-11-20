Nov. 5

WADESBORO — At 1:54 p.m. officers responded to US Hwy. 52 in response to a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied vehicle with a paintball gun, resulting in injury to a minor passenger. The case is active.

Nov. 6

MORVEN — At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to Sandy Ridge Church Rd. in response to a report of a possible death. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a deceased female whose cause of death is currently undetermined. Case is active.

Nov. 10

MORVEN — At 4:56 p.m. officers responded to Adams Rd. following a report of a suspect trespassing and damaging private property that is in both North and South Carolina. Victim was able to determine the location of the suspect who had previously been served with a cease and desist letter. Officers advised the victim of their criminal and civil rights in this matter. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:52 p.m. officers responded to Mayflower Rd. following a report of an armed robbery. A female victim had been assaulted by a male known to her who then stole $107 from her purse. The case remains active.

POLKTON — At 11:49 p.m. officers responded to Beemon St, following a report of domestic violence taking place. A female victim was assaulted by another female on the property. When the victim attempted to leave, the aggressor threw rocks at the victim, damaging her vehicle, and slamming the driver’s side door on the victim’s leg and hand, further assaulting her. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.

POLKTON —At 10:50 p.m. officers responded to NC 742 N, following a report of a domestic altercation taking place at between mother and daughter. Both females were drinking prior to an argument taking place. The argument turned into an altercation between the two, with both females assaulting each other. Case is inactive.

Nov. 11

MORVEN — At 8:50 a.m. officers responded to Sportsman Rd., following a report of forcible breaking and entering. The home, under construction, suffered damage to a window and door. An oven and fridge were among the stolen items, each valued at $500. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:04 p.m. officers responded to US Hwy. 52 N after receiving a report of breaking and entering taking place. Amount of damage and stolen property is undetermined. Case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 2:11 p.m. officers responded to Bowers Rd. following a report of located stolen property. A rifle located inside of a hard plastic case, previously been reported stolen, was found along the roadside leading to the belief that the case may have fallen off the back of a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 12

MORVEN — At 10:27 a.m. officers responded to Galilee Rd. following a report of theft. Two Trane industrial AC units were stolen from a Church, valued at $1,500. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:23 p.m. officers responded to a church on Galilee Rd. following a report of theft. A female victim reported her purse being stolen out of her vehicle while she was inside attending service. Known monetary value of stolen property amounts to $175. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 6:12 p.m. officers responded to NC 109 S, following a report of a stolen vehicle and identity theft that resulted in $50 stolen from the victim’s bank account. The case is active.

PEACHLAND —At 10:06 p.m. officers responded to German Hill Rd., following a report of assault on a female. A female victim reported that she had been beaten by a male from Rockingham who then pushed her out of his vehicle, leaving the victim beaten and alone on the roadside. Case is active.