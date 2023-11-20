MORVEN — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death at a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Rd. on the morning of November 6.

The reporting caller let dispatch know an elderly member of the household was unresponsive. The caller informed dispatch that they believed the individual to be possibly deceased and was unsure how long they may have been in the unresponsive condition.

Arriving at the residence, officers found the victim in their bedroom, where it was quickly determined that they had passed, the body unusually positioned. The deceased was last seen on November 3 by the only other member of the household.

This is an active and developing story.

