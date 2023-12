The Town of Wadesboro spread holiday cheer at Wadesboro’s Annual Christmas Parade.

Morven Elementary School decked out their parade float in lots of holiday bling.

WADESBORO — The town of Wadesboro held their annual Christmas Parade this Thursday, December 7, shutting down the streets of Wadesboro for Santa to make his pre-Christmas debut.

Area Elementary schools and local businesses paraded their elaborately designed holiday floats through downtown, handing out candy and wishing parade goers a Merry Christmas.

Police officers were on hand keeping everyone safe while fire trucks from Polkton and Burnsville joined in the parade.