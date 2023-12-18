Arrest follows shooting in Wadesboro WADESBORO — On Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence on Wheeler Street following a report of shots fired. Arriving at the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anson County Sheriff Graduates from Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute ANSON — This week, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association hosted sheriffs newly elected or appointed in November, 2022 for the fourth and final week of the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute in Chapel Hill. Sheriffs from across the state including Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell attended. The Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute is held at the Rizzo Center of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Superintendent McLean updates commissioners on new middle school constuction project WADESBORO — Superintendent of Anson County Schools Howard McLean provided county commissioners with an update on the current progress of Anson’s anticipated new middle school construction. Joined by Randall Baker, from Pinnacle Architecture, the pair apprised the board on the new middle school’s construction and funding advancements.

SPCC honors women in law enforcement for Women’s History Month POLKTON — In honor of Women’s History month, South Piedmont Community College’s annual advisory board for Women’s History month selected the theme ‘Women In Law and Safety.’

Oh no, moratorium may be a no go. Public Hearing on flea market scheduled WADESBORO — Anson County Board of Commissioners picked up where they left off following the six day hold-over from their previous meeting that abruptly ended in adjournment, recessed until Monday, March 25, with discussing the legality of the proposed Peachland Flea Market project slated for land on Faulkner Rd.

Commissioners adjourn meeting in response to ongoing flea market concerns WADESBORO — In response to ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed Peachland Flea Market coming to Faulkner Rd., Commissioner Jamie Caudle used his Chairman’s Report to clarify a few outstanding issues in regards to the project at the meeting on Tuesday night.

Anson County basketball coach charged with human trafficking a minor and indecent liberties with a child WADESBORO- On Thursday March 14, thirty-year old Jamoszio Burch, an Anson County youth basketball coach, was arrested and charged with one count of human trafficking of a child and two indecent liberties with children, according to details released by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.