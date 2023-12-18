Students and staff at Lilesville Elementary School had a great time sharing smiles, waving to the crowd and singing carols participating in the parade. Photo courtesy of Liles Elementary School/Anson County Schools

Students and staff at Lilesville Elementary School had a great time sharing smiles, waving to the crowd and singing carols participating in the parade.

Photo courtesy of Liles Elementary School/Anson County Schools

<p>Photo courtesy of Liles Elementary School/Anson County Schools</p>

Photo courtesy of Liles Elementary School/Anson County Schools

Students and staff at Lilesville Elementary School had a great time sharing smiles, waving to the crowd and singing carols participating in the parade.