Lessons learned through basketball ROCKINGHAM — This week, the sounds of basketballs dribbling in skill building drills and shoe leather pounding the court filled the East Rockingham Elementary School gymnasium during the fourth annual C.H.U.R.C.H Summer Basketball Camp. Sponsored by Coach Chellia Nelson, the camp has seen their success and participation numbers increase with each new camp season.

Studio 256’s Arts and Crafts Camp a resounding success WADESBORO — The nondescript brick building with green shutters on South Green St. hides a brightly decorated shop brimming with spools of yarn in every imagined color, crafting ideas galore, and fabrics, striped and pattern, to tickle the imagination behind its doors. A wonderland of creativity, Studio 256 is the perfect place to hold a children’s summer Arts and Crafts Camp, as owner Heather Edwards has done for the past few summers.

Local author directs first movie ANSON — Local author Irene Harrington is trying her hand at a different form of media, the silver screen.

Two local cheer squads progress to nationals ANSON — On June 9th, 2024, 14 young ladies on two Anson County squads- KEA- traveled to Campbell University and competed in the State Competition with cheerleaders from Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Xtreme Intensity, our national winners from last year have remained undefeated since 2023. They won the State competition this year and worked extremely hard. The newly formed Xtreme Starz squad won second place and they also will be traveling to Nationals. We look forward to two teams bringing home the National Titles in Cheerleading this year.

Understanding Juneteenth Like many Americans you may not be aware of the historical significance of June 19, 1986. You may have heard it suggested that Juneteenth should replace July 4 as the nation’s Independence Day or have wondered if only African Americans’ can celebrate the holiday.

Arrest made Thursday on Sunday’s murder in Wadesboro WADESBORO — On Sunday June 16, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to Camden Rd. following a report of gunshots fired in the area.

Library holds first Bluegrass Jam Session of the summer WADESBORO — The lively twang of Bluegrass music filled Hampton B. Allen Library’s little theater on Thursday, June 13 for the start of the library’s summer Bluegrass Jam Sessions.

Wadesboro Police Chief Chewning is proud to announce that I.N. Cash has been sworn in as a patrolman with the Wadesboro Police Department. Formerly of the Marshville Police Department, Ptl. Cash comes to Wadesboro as a very experienced officer.

Little Miss Las Amigas 2024 Crowned in Annual Pageant MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, held its thirty-seventh annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant in Morven on Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024 at 3:00 p. m. at Morven Elementary School. Avianna Borden was crowned Little Miss Las Amigas 2024. Avianna is the daughter of Mr. Timothy Borden and Ms. Quinea Hudson of Wadesboro, N. C. She is 6 years old and attends Peachland-Polkton Elementary School where she is a rising first grader. She is a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Las Amigas member, Judy Simon, sponsored Little Miss Avianna Borden.

Town of Wadesboro holds inaugural Juneteenth celebration WADESBORO — A solemn opening to Wadesboro’s first Juneteenth celebration, Francis Scott Key’s “National Anthem” rang out from the Wadesboro Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.