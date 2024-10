The Ebony Dragons Competition team traveled to Dillon, SC, on Dec. 9, 2023. They received medals, trophies and three Grand Championship Belts. From left to right: Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Curtis ‘Tre’ Garth, and Adelynn Helms. Second row: Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Joshua Green and Lorenzo Hubbard.