The KEA-King Elite Cheerleaders Division 4 and Division 5.4 traveled to Greensboro N.C. on January 20th to bring another victory home to Anson County. D 5.4 placed 1st place in preliminaries. Both teams will be traveling to State competition on February 11th to represent Anson again in the State Category. Continue to wish these amazing young ladies great success under the direction of Coach Shannon Pickett/Shanga, Stacey Huntley, Rasheeda Sturdivant, and Quiotte Grace.

Photos courtesy of Shannon Spencer Pickett