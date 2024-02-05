ANSON — Superintendent Howard McLean opened the public portion of the Anson County Board of Education meeting held on January 29, with a congratulatory letter of recognition from State Superintendent Catherine Truitt.

“This came from Superintendent Truitt … from the Department of Public Instruction we are pleased to offer our congratulations to you and your entire district for the school’s performances during the 2022—2023 school year,” read McLean.

McLean went on to read that enclosed within the letter were Growth Award certificates, only earned by hard work and dedication of students and staff. McLean called to the front five schools he wished to identify for their hard work; the Wadesboro Primary School, Peachland – Polkton Elementary, Anson County Early College, Lilesville Elementary School, and Morven Elementary. All the elementary schools earned North Carolina Academic Achievement Growth awards, while Anson Early College was awarded ‘Exceeded in Academic Achievement.’

In a night of ceremony and events, the only principals present were Dr. Travis Stegall and Becky Flake. Kevin Adams absence was owed to the football playoffs while Carri Decker of Anson Early College was regrettably engaged with a ceremony taking place at her school.

“Thank you for your service, please congratulate your staff,” said McLean, proudly shaking Dr. Stegall’s hand in congratulation.