WADESBORO — The Anson County Writers’ Club (ACWC) announced the 2023 winners of its annual contests in prose and poetry at the H.B. Allen Library on February 25.

ACWC President Kaye Ratliff welcomed the winners and their families. “The mission of the writers’ club is to encourage talent in Anson County,” she said.

Ratliff memorialized three members who sadly passed away in the past two years: Ruth Waddell Hickman, Beverley Bushong Getzen, and Helen Goodman.

Hickman, a founding member, made many contributions to the people of this county, Ratliffsaid. She was an example of grace, dignity and positive attitude, and demonstrated her faith — “She was an angel among us,” Ratliff said.

Getzen moved to Wadesboro 15 years ago with her husband, Rufus. Both immediately wereimmersed in the community. The Getzens were instrumental in in the success of the CarolinasWriters’ Conference and Back Porch Stories.

Goodman, an accomplished author, was chairman or the Sneedsboro Project Committee. She obtained the grant and oversaw the construction of the amphitheater at South Piedmont Community College, which is named after her. The outdoor drama, “A Ripple in the River”, was performed at the college for 10 years.

“From the beginning, the club has been blessed with remarkable members,” Ratliff said.

The contest committee, composed of Ratliff, Kelly Liddington, and Randy Tarlton, then awarded each winner with certificates and cash prizes. Ratliff stressed that all entries were judged by impartial outsiders.

2023 contest winners

Youth Poetry grades 3-6: First Place, Carmen Harrington, Lilesville Elementary School,

“Missing Christmas”; Second Place, Tina Andonovich, Lilesville Elementary School, “Christmas

Day You’re Here!”; Third Place, Alivia F. Williams, Lilesville Elementary School, “To Me Christmas Is”.

Youth Prose grades 3-6: First Place, Jiya Shah, Peachland-Polkton Elementary School, “The Happy Ending”.

Youth Prose grades 6-8: First Place, Isabella Zamora Saldana, home schooled, “Drowned Screams”.

Youth Poetry, grades 9-12: First Place, Jamie Howard, Anson County Early College, “Reflection”.

Youth Prose, grades 9-12: First Place, Kaylee Caulder, Anson County Early College, “What

We Do in the Dark”; Second Place, Justin Morton, Anson County Early College, “Count This as Your Last Meal”.

Adult Poetry: First Place, Kaye Ratliff, Wadesboro, “Sticks and Strings”; Second Place,

Susie Knight Williams, Polkton, “Lament”; Third Place, Ulises Zamora-Tenorio, Polkton, “It Rains Love”.

Adult Prose: First Place, Mario Kersey, Raleigh, “Forgetting Copernicus”; Second Place,

Mary H. Jordan, Polkton, “Three Wild Seeds”; Third Place, Kelly Liddington, Polkton, “Does

Tuckman’s Developmental Sequence of Small Groups Still Hold True?”.

The ACWC held its first contests in 1989 and since published 1I anthologies of the winningentries. Anson Pathways XII will be published in 2025. Anson Pathways X and XI are available for purchase from amazon.com. (choose “books” and then “Anson Pathways”).

Membership is open to anyone who is interesting in fostering the art of writing in themselves or others. The club meets at 3:00 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month except December and July at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship all. All ages are welcome

For more information, visit the website at www.ansoncountywritersclub.org.