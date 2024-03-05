ANSON — Chairman George Truman recently provided an update on where the school district is in the process of constructing a much needed second middle school for the district.

“I wanted to address the public and let you know where we are in the process of finishing the contract with Pinnacle for our new [middle] school for $41 million dollars.”

Transparently outlining where monies allocated for the project are coming from, Truman stated, “There is five million dollars coming from local sources, 30 million from state construction funds, six million from accumulated Lottery funds, and miscellaneous school construction funds. All of these monies are eligible to be used towards new school construction.”

Originally eligible for an additional twelve million dollars to fund the project, the Anson County School District fell prey to sabotage.

“A false rumor circulated in Raleigh that our system had received multiple options for a cheaper middle school, but we chose not to use it. Therefore it was decided that Anson County did not need the money,” he explained.

“Folks, that is hurting our children,” Truman lamented. “That rumor is false. We only had one legal bid to choose from, and that is the bid that we chose. There were never any other options that were legal that could have been chosen,” he reiterated.