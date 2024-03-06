ANSON — Local creative talent and entrepreneur, Garrett Snuggs, addressed his concerns and suggestions regarding low testing scores and diversity within the Anson County School District when the Board of Education met on Monday, February 26.

“The data that I am looking at, as far as the performance of our schools at this current time, shows our school’s score is 42 out of 100. Even though it is a D score, it is two points away from a F score,” lamented Snuggs.

“We feel like the children in our school system are not getting the proper education that they deserve. If you look at our math scores, we have 6.5% of our kids operating at a proficient level.”

The lack of diversity is a concern that Snuggs shared he feels plagues the Anson County School district, citing his main areas of concern are in Administration and Athletics.

In regards to athletics, Snuggs confides that coaches are traveling throughout Anson, Union, and Richmond counties, working with young men, and are in need of additional funding and support.

Previously discussed as a way to alleviate the burden of securing locations for practice, is usage of various school gyms and training facilities during times of the year that do not conflict with that school’s athletic programs.

Assured by the board and superintendent of facility availability, Snuggs is now perplexed by reports that students are being denied entry into gym facilities.

“We are wanting to know what is going on with that and what y’all plan to do to address that situation.”

Mr. Fred Davis, whose children were all educated by the Anson County School District, had concerns and suggestions of his own to share with board members.

Davis began by assuring the board, “This is not directed at anyone, person, or school. It is a concern for children, period.”

Starting off with a solution, Davis suggested, “I want to start off with CTE, possibly adding a Barber school and Cosmetology to that curriculum.”

Referencing the former speaker, he promoted, “Mr. Garrett Snuggs already has a barber school set up. It would be very little cost, they are already certified, and is another avenue for our kids to utilize.”

Two years ago the Anson Record had the pleasure of reporting on the one-year anniversary of Triad Barber School and its first proud Anson graduate, Marcell Robinson. Since inception, Snuggs has not looked back, his school annually churning out highly qualified and uniquely talented graduates.

“I have a daughter at Spellman, she went through here, I had to send $200.00 every six weeks for her to get her hair done,” painfully recalls Davis.

“I was down at Spellman Saturday, in the commons area, girls are doing hair and they are getting paid. We have to give our kids another opportunity, where at $20 bucks a haircut, that is money right then and there. This school system has been great to my children. All of them graduated and all of them are successful.”