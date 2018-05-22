RCC announces honor students

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the Spring Semester 2018. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours (not including developmental courses). The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours (not including developmental courses). The following Anson County students received recognition for their academic achievements:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Trevor Huneycutt

Brianna Tucker

DEAN’S LIST

Chelsea Bryant

Andrevia Grace

Emily Joshi

Christian McCormick

Brittnay Spencer

Veraka Sturdivant