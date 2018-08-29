Inaugural class to hold 50th reunion

Members of the history-making Bowman Senior High School Class of 1968 are making plans to celebrate their 50th reunion.

The class of 1968 was the first class to graduate from the consolidated Anson County School District near the end of the 1960s. This historic class was the first to graduate under the mascot of the “Bearcats” and receive the first high school diplomas bearing the name and emblem of Bowman Senior High School.

During the challenges of the 1960s, this class of more than 400 students, along with their teachers, staff and administrators, forged through local, state and national cultural changes during the 1967-68 year and concluded the year graduating the first consolidated high school class with students throughout Anson County.

Given this, all students of this historic class are asked to come to a planning meeting Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Hampton B. Allen Library, 120 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro, to make plans for the reunion celebration.

For additional information, please contact Josephine Leak Harris at jharr122@nccu.edu; or call 919-619-9032 or 919-967-2650. Harris is a member of this historic class.