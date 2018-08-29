Motheread applicationsaccepted through Sept. 7

Contributed photo Anson County Partnership for Children uses their Motheread Literacy Program to guide mothers through effective reading time with their children. Contributed photo Anson County Partnership for Children uses their Motheread Literacy Program to guide mothers through effective reading time with their children.

Motheread, a literacy program to teach skills and strategies to mothers and grandmothers, is accepting applications for the next cycle until Sept. 7.

The program is offered at Anson County Partnership for Children every Thursday at 3 p.m., beginning Sept. 20.

Motheread applications are available at the agency for mothers and grandmothers that reside in Anson County.

The revitalization of Motheread is made possible through a grant from GlaxoSmithKline Ribbon of Hope.

Child care will be provided in the Early Childhood Resource Center, 117 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro. A light snack will be served before every session.

Motheread is a literacy program that uses children’s books, adult poems and narratives to teach literacy skills and practice strategies for reading with children. Mothers and grandmothers not only learn the “why” of reading with their children, but also the “how.”

“The unique concept about Motheread is that it is very similar to a book club, and while exploring various children’s books, we discuss developmental milestones that children go through and talk about the different excitements that are connected to these milestones,” said Alexandria Harrington, literacy and community outreach coordinator at the Partnership. “I have never seen a literacy program that explores children’s books the way Motheread does.”

Harrington said that while participants learn about more than reading.

“Participants learn about reading but they also get the chance to express their thoughts, fears and excitements that mothers go through,” said Caroline Goins, executive director. “Motheread is important because not only are participants learning vital techniques to improve reading with their children, but it is also a safe place for them to build relationships with other mothers and grandmothers,” she said.

Harrington also said that Motheread is important because it helps encourage bonding through reading.

“When reading becomes a family event it encourages the development of interpersonal skills,” she said. “The lessons also cover tips for dealing with social and emotional developments as children grow.”

During the last cycle, Harrington said participation grew strong and they had a faithful group of mothers who attended with their children.

“Through coming regularly, our mothers and grandmothers have responded extremely positive to the program,” she said. “Through the pre- and post-scores, we have seen growth in their reading and comprehension skills.”

Following the Motheread curriculum, the books selected are culturally diverse, age-appropriate, and entreating for children and adults alike, she said.

The program offers a wide range of genres, from classic folk tales like “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” to books that explore wild imaginations like “Where the Wild Things Are.”

A few favorites among the participants include “Amelia’s Road,” “Flossie and the Fox,” and “A Chair for My Mother.”

One major concept focused on throughought the lessons is reading comprehension.

“Reading goes far beyond reciting words of a page,” Harrington said. “In Motheread, we explore different ways to really comprehend what was read and how to help children absorb what they read.”

With school expectations growing, Harrington said they want to make sure they are teaching valuable literacy skills that will benefit each participant’s child as they move forward in school.

“By connecting literacy and art, we help mothers learn how to help younger children practice comprehension skills,” Harrington said. “This is a great way to explore a book but also grab the child’s interest, especially for younger children.”

This program encourages the parents to be the special guest reader.

“We take turns and collaborate during our meetings to bring the story to life,” she said.

However, they encourage parents to take full advantage of the Storytime offered by the Partnership on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in the Early Childhood Resource Room.

“When they attend the Partnership Storytime, they are able to put into action the different techniques we cover in Motheread,” she said.

Applications will be located at the Partnership and online at ansonchildren.org. More information is available by calling Harrington at 704-694-4036 or emailing her at alexandra.harrington@ansonchildren.org.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit public/private organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.” For more information, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at ansonchildren.org.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_20180531_155000_resized.jpg

Anson County Partnership for Children uses their Motheread Literacy Program to guide mothers through effective reading time with their children.

